The Bosworth Company and Lennox give local firefighter a new HVAC system

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today The Bosworth Company installed a new Lennox HVAC system for a midland firefighter, courtesy of Lennox’s ‘Feel the Love Program’.

The program empowers Lennox dealers to give back to an individual who makes a difference in the community.

This is their fourth year honoring an unsung hero, and this year they asked the community to nominate a firefighter or first responder, which lead to nominee Terravion Anders.

Anders has been with the Midland Fire Department for 3 years serving as a EMT and firefighter.

His family, friends and co-workers nominated him because of his selfless character, being a devoted husband and father and an asset to the community.

Anders said this came as a bit of a surprise, but it’s just in time as his old cooling system was having problems.

“I’m very blessed, it’s just good to be able to do something good for the community and then the community actually see what we do and give back to guys like us and everybody else in this line of work so it’s a great feeling to have,” Anders said.

President of The Bosworth Company, Tom Knittle, said they are grateful for this partnership with Lennox.

“The Bosworth Company has been selling Lennox products for nearly 55 years, and we find that their partnership with us and what they want to help us do with our business and in our community, you just can’t replace it,” Knittle said.

Territory Manager for Lennox, Koby Runge, said they are also grateful.

“It means a lot to us as a corporation that a dealer like Bosworth will join us in doing this because it takes a lot of time and effort,” Runge said.

Anders said the equipment will help his family in a tremendous way.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, these things are really expensive and for them to help somebody like me it is a great honor,” Anders said.

Lennox and The Bosworth company are honored to provide Anders and his family with the equipment, thanking him for his hard work, sacrifice and dedication as a first responder.

