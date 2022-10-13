Balmorhea ISD approves motion to allow educators to carry firearms

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday evening, Balmorhea Independent School District passed a policy that allows certain educators to carry concealed firearms for the protection of students in the event of an active shooter on school grounds.

The motion passed 5-2, according to a community member who attended the meeting.

According to the district, employees who are permitted to carry would be required to be licensed by the state to carry a weapon, psychologically tested and proven to be fit to engage in an active shooter situation, trained in the protection of students, and certified annually by the Superintendent of the district.

The district says only employees that have met the district’s screening and training requirements would be authorized to carry a firearm under the program.

The Balmorhea Board of Trustees invited members of the community to participate in the public hearing concerning the policies.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.