5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa

By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school.

Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.

ECISD would like to reiterate that school and school district leaders will continue to treat any mention of school violence seriously, and will continue to charge students criminally as well as apply school discipline if threats like this are made.

