Press Café and Pink the Basin partner together to fight breast cancer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As you know October is breast cancer awareness month, and in a now annual tradition Press Café is helping fight breast cancer with a dine and donate campaign.

Press Café is partnering up with Pink the Basin, a non-profit organization here in Odessa. Their mission is to help every woman know if they have breast cancer and has the resources to fight it.

“Everything we make this week 100% of our income this week will be going towards Pink the Basin,” said Jesse Gutierrez, Press Café Worker.

All donations to Pink the Basin remain in the Permian Basin. Funds are used to provide breast cancer screening and diagnostic services, such as mammograms, ultrasounds, biopsies, and other breast imaging tests.

For the last three years Press Café and pink the basin have partnered together and just last year Press Café raised thirty-five thousand dollars for Pink the Basin,” said, Gutierrez.

You know there’s a bunch of research that they can do and you know as long as we’re able to help donate and do whatever we can we’ll be able to continue this hopefully.

This year marks 10 years of Pink the Basin and over those 10 years, they have helped over nine thousand people and raised over 3 million dollars for people in the Permian Basin who need help fighting breast cancer.

“Well, we are just so pleased to partner with Press Café. We are just so grateful that they are donating 100 percent for this whole week to Pink The Basin,” said Carolina Keith, Exec Director for Pink the Basin.

The dine and donate for Press Café and Pink the Basin runs until Friday so you can come in and donate.

Press Café is open tomorrow and Friday from 7 am till 6:30.

