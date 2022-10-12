Pfluger introduces bill to block illegal immigrants from voting

August Pfluger
August Pfluger(CBS7 News)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C (KOSA) - Tuesday, Congressman August Pfluger introduced a new bill to prevent noncitizens from voting in Washington, D.C.

The bill follows a nearly-unanimous vote by D.C. City Council to advance a bill that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections—even if they have only resided in D.C. for 30 days.

In a statement Congressman Pfluger said,

If you’re in the United States illegally, you don’t have the right to vote—period. Liberals in Washington, D.C. who want to allow noncitizens to vote are putting the integrity of our election system at risk. My bill will put a stop to it. Americans deserve the confidence in our elections and to know that only legal citizens are voting in the United States of America.”

