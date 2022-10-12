Midland police officer arrested on assault family violence charge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a City of Midland spokesperson, a Midland police officer was arrested on Saturday on an assault family violence charge involving an adult male family member.

The MPD officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The arrest of the officer occurred in Tarrant County.

The officer’s name has not been released at this time.

