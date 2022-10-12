Midland ISD school board debate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The November elections are less than a month away. Several local government positions are on the ballot including three districts for the Midland ISD school board.

Tuesday night CBS7 attended the Basin PBS debate with all candidates for all three districts

They answered questions about their district as well as MISD as a whole.

One question each candidate had to answer was how the school board candidate will plan to hold MISD’s new superintendent accountable for their goals as a district.

Here’s how each of them answered:

District 3:

Tommy Bishop- “Based on the scores and the academic process that we’re dealing with is based on how we grade our superintendent. On whether we’re going to extend or not extend the superintendent’s contract based on their performance and how they run the district.”

Reagan Hinojos- “I believe it’s our duty to find a superintendent that is wanting to stay here for the long haul and follow through. Also, contribute to a more positive working environment for our teachers because teaching morale is at an all-time low. "

District 5:

Brandon Hodges- “I would have to make sure that the data meets what it’s saying. It’s moving us in the right direction of being a “B” campus. But if it is, then I think we need to find a superintendent that is going to come in a follow that process along with Dr. Ramsey along with the systems and processes she’s put into place. If we find that that data is not moving us in the direction we want to go then we would look for qualities in a superintendent that would again be focused on student outcomes.”

Incumbent John Trischitti- “So the tools are already there in place. We did the same thing we used those tools when we identified Dr. Ramsey and did an evaluation with Dr. Ramsey and we did that with her predecessor as well. So the tools are already there to hold the next superintendent accountable.”

District 6:

Sara Burleson- “Well the school board is responsible for holding the superintendent accountable. And one of those is board governance. Setting goals, setting a clear vision. Providing accountability to the superintendent through those goals. There’s a team of seven involved in the school board. No one makes a decision alone.”

Carie McNeil- “I believe clear and concise goals and expectations should be established at the beginning of any contract or any interview. If we know what our clear outcomes are, what our desires are then it would be easy for both sides to evaluate that.”

