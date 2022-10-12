Midland college hosts its annual fall juried exhibition

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Art lovers get ready because tomorrow Midland College is hosting its juried exhibit.

The Midland Arts Associations Fall Juried Exhibition begins tomorrow.

Where West Texas artists can showcase their artwork in Midland College.

The exhibit includes over 80 art pieces, some are paintings and some are ceramics.

Tomorrow, the artists will have their work judged to win awards.

“It’s different from the other things we do, because people bring work here to be judged and their not sure if they’ll be in the show or not till after the juror comes in and get notified if they got in the show or not. The juror also gives out rewards and thing like that,” said Dagan Sherman who’s the Visual Arts chair in Midland College.

Most of the artwork and ceramics will be up for sale, some can range from 100 to 2,000 dollars or maybe even more.

Sherman says, art exhibits usually take about a 30 percent cut, but in this case, the West Texas artists will be taking all the proceeds.

The majority of the artist are college students, and some are even from New Mexico..

The preparation for this exhibit takes months, since the artists send in their graphic of their design, but once approved, they bring their work to the exhibit.

‘The way the arts departments are around here have changed a bit, I guess, but we still have good participation from varying art departments and colleges around the area. As well as community based artists and that’s kind of what the show is about,” said Sherman.

Sherman says there’ll be over 50 artists there tomorrow, most of which are from West Texas and some from New Mexico.

The artwork will be up until November 11.

