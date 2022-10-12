Four locations getting traffic lights

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A project to install traffic lights at four locations in the Odessa District is starting this month.

Much of the work in the initial stages will have minimum impact on traffic.

Traffic lights will be placed at the following intersections:

>> Business Interstate 20 and West Loop 338 on the west side of Odessa in Ector County.

>> Highway 349 and County Road 140 about 3 miles south of Interstate 20 in Midland County.

>> U.S. Highway 285 and FM 1216 about a half mile north of BI-20 in Pecos in Reeves County.

>> Highway 302 and County Road 313 on the east side of Kermit in Winkler County.

These signal projects are being done to improve safety.

Lane closures will be required at times for work to be done. Work is starting at the Odessa and Midland locations.

The project is expected to take about six months of work to complete all four locations. With signal poles on order, the project may be suspended at one point if poles are not on hand yet. TxDOT has requested work to begin now so the project can be completed as soon as possible.

Drivers are asked to slow down when driving in work zones. Drivers are also reminded that state law requires them to obey any warning signs, flaggers and pilot cars encountered in the work zone.

Vaca Underground Utilities Inc. of Houston won the project with a low bid of a little more than $1.35 million.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.