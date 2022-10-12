Fort Stockton reeling after massive hailstorm floods hospital and schools

The storm lasted only 30 minutes. Its damage will last much longer.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - From her truck, Anita LaBelle saw it all happen.

“My gut was just telling me something wasn’t right,” he said.

LaBelle is in the middle of trucking goods cross-country to California. She was aiming to make I-10 yesterday. She never made it.

Hitting Fort Stockton just after 6 p.m., LaBelle lost visibility and pulled into a nearby gas station.

“It was just flooded. All of this was flooded,” she said.

But LaBelle knows she had it easy.

“They say the hospital is flooded,” she said.

Pecos County Memorial Hospital sits less than 100 yards away.

“It was probably 30-40 minutes of rain, hail, wind, and chaos,” said respiratory therapist Michael Garcia. “It was a mess.”

“It built up on the sides and water seeped in and found its way into pretty much every patient room,” said hospital CEO Betsy Briscoe.

A similar scenario played out just blocks away at Apache Elementary.

“It rained so hard that the water came all the way up on the window,” said Noemi Navarrete, the school’s campus curriculum director.

All the schools in the district experienced some form of flooding. Fort Stockton ISD decided to cancel classes on Tuesday to deal with the issues.

But when the storm abated, residents wasted no time helping each other.

“It moved in swiftly, came in fast,” Garcia said. “But so did the hospital response.”

At the hospital, the Pecos High School Football Team joined in the cleanup. Staff and volunteers worked all night removing water.

And while the water is gone and the ice is melting, it will take a lot longer to fully assess the damage.

“The water damage to our carpets, we’ve just kind of said we need to deal with this as quickly as we can, start ripping the carpet up, and hopefully get it replaced ASAP,” Fort Stockton ISD Superintendent Gabriel Zamora said.

“The floors were pretty saturated, so I’m thinking at some point, we’re going to have to replace some of the floor if not all of it,” said Briscoe.

