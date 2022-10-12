ECISD named 2022 Outstanding School District

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD was honored as the 2022 Outstanding School District by the Mexican American School Board Association (MASBA) this past weekend in San Antonio.

ECISD Trustees accepted the honor at MASBA’s 2022 Conference.

ECISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri says,

“Our district has seen tremendous growth and progress over the last several years and this award is really a recognition of that, It is a testament to the work of the 4,200 ECISD employees,” he added. “The teachers who serve the needs of our kids every day, the principals who provide guidance, and then all of the support team members that we have from food services to transportation to curriculum & instruction to counselors and nurses. Everyone that plays a role in the lives of our kids. “We are deeply grateful for the honor,” he said.

MASBA is a voluntary, non-profit, statewide education association that has served local Texas school boards since 1970.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.