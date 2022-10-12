Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Safe Place of the Permian Basin can help

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Safe Place of the Permian basin is a resource for those battling this issue.

According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, in 2021, 204 Texans were killed by intimate partners.

Director of Development for Safe Place of the Permian Basin, LeeAnna Good, said this month serves to connect individuals to organizations who help with domestic violence issues while raising awareness.

“October is a time for us to pay attention to this really bad problem that exists both here, throughout Texas, and throughout the country and the world,” Good said.

Safe Place of the Permian Basin serves 15 counties, their mission is to break the cycle of domestic violence promoting hope, healing, and dignity.

Good said not only are women victims of domestic violence, but men, children and elderly as well.

“Domestic violence is a cycle, so it often starts out as psychological and then emotional,” Good said. “Sometimes it can be keeping somebody captive and not giving them financial support or having so many kids and having no transportation to get a job of their own so they become trapped and eventually that can turn into physical violence and even lead to death.”

Good says the most difficult part for victims is leaving the situation, especially physical ones.

“We really encourage people to get into treatment much sooner than when they absolutely have to leave,” Good said

Safe Place offers free services including shelter, counseling, children’s programs, legal advocacy and even a program for abusers, called Project ADAM.

But Good reminds victims they are not alone.

“Just be aware and look and see if you have a friend or family member that really need to have someone to talk to, talk to them get them to Safe Place,” Good said.

Anyone in a domestic violence situation and looking for a way out are encouraged to call the Safe Place Hotline: (800) 967-8928.

More information about Safe Place of the Permian Basin can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.