Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community.

Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or feeding first responders after a crisis, chef has always been there for the people of Odessa and now he’s getting his recognition.

“This is my community, I and my wife and my whole family were born and raised here. I see everyone as my neighbor, it’s just helping out one another and that’s what we’re here to do and that’s what god put us here to do. So I don’t see it as like oh we have to go help these people out or we have to do this I see it as no we get a chance to be able to help them out” said Alejandro Barrientos, Co-Owner and Chef of Curbside Bistro.

A fun fact not so many people know is Mayor Joven went to school for culinary and he has seen how Chef Alejandro has touched so many people’s lives through his cooking but sees how his generosity touches even more.

“He’s been able to touch a lot of people. So let me tell you it is a multiplication is the way I look at it, it’s not a sacrifice but how he’s able to multiply this community by being in the role that he is and we’re very fortunate as Odessa to have him” said Javier Joven, Mayor of Odessa

We also spoke to the two young girls that started this petition back in June after they thought all of the hard work chef has done deserved to be recognized and they say how crazy it is to see this all come to fruition.

“Seeing it being followed through and actually happening is just amazing. I’m just glad the whole city recognizes how much he works for us and how much puts into the whole community and how much he actually helps us” said Yenizeth Carrasco, Co-Creator of Petition

Each day on October 11th Chef Alejandro Barrientos will be recognized throughout the City of Odessa.

