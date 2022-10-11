West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning.

The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway).

Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of Andrews Highway is closed at the scene and that the incident was due to the driver having a medical emergency.

CBS7 will update this article with more information as it is obtained.

