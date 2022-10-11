West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

Wreck of West Texas Food Bank Truck cause lane closure
Wreck of West Texas Food Bank Truck cause lane closure(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning.

The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway).

Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of Andrews Highway is closed at the scene and that the incident was due to the driver having a medical emergency.

CBS7 will update this article with more information as it is obtained.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

Classes canceled
Fort Stockton ISD classes canceled
The academy sets up assistant principals so they are ready to fill open principal positions.
MISD kicks off Aspiring Principal's Academy for second year
The academy sets up assistant principals to be able to take over open principal positions...
MISD Aspiring Principal's Academy
Man pleads guilty to Big Spring Murder