UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at UTPB are concerned about the engineering department after learning that the electrical and chemical departments don’t offer a specific accreditations.

Students and staff met to talk about having specific accreditations after graduation.

Students became aware of this after a staff member told students about the issue.

With just over 100 students in both the electrical and chemical engineering departments students in the program are concerned that after graduation they won’t have a specific accreditation to enter the workforce.

The accreditation UTPB offers at this moment is sacs which is recognized by other colleges across the country. What the students are concerned about is the school not having abet to these programs. ABET shows the school teaches engineering to a certain standard. A standard that is recognized by other universities and hiring engineering firms.

“So, this ABET accreditation is important for our career because most of the stuff is accredited internationally through this ABET company. It basically guarantees that all the colleges are providing adequate engineers for the field and everything like that” John Paul Flemming, UTPB Student

Since UTPB’s chemical and electrical engineering programs are so young, part of the accreditation application process is waiting until after the first graduating class. For UTPB that was last May, but administrators decided to wait to apply.

“I think they’re still disappointed and I understand that. I understand it from the faculty perspective and the students that who don’t want to wait. Now what we were able to reassure them of is that they will not be impacted by the decision to wait” said Sandra Woodley, President of UTPB

“We will be able to provide a waiver to grandfather them into the new program so all the students will be able to have ABET accreditation on their degree once we can get through the full process,” said Woodley

UTPB engineering offers 4 programs for undergrads which are chemical and electrical which are only a couple of years old as well as mechanical and petroleum. Both of those programs have been around for just a decade and have had ABET accreditation.

“But right now, we are the only ones in these two programs that are affected right now because they’re trying to push us back because they want to reaccredit the mechanical and petroleum first before they reaccredit us. The plan was to have everything reaccredited at the same time the two reaccredit and the two new accreditations would be accredited at the same time in 2023 I believe it was” said Flemming

Dr. Woodley explained the reason UTPB decided to wait an extra year was to make sure all staff members were fully ready.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.