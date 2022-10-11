Today Permian Basin STEPS held their monthly meeting, discussing mental health

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin STEPS (Service, Transmission, Exploration, Production and Safety Network) purpose is to work cooperatively with the oil & gas industry and OSHA with one common goal, an incident free workplace.

They host these meetings the second Tuesday of every month, open to anyone in the community because they want everyone to know the importance of safety.

Every month a different safety topic is discussed whether its fire prevention, first aid, weather conditions, driving, OSHA and a list of others.

Member of Permian Basin STEPS, David Malliat, said this month’s topic is mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“People need to be aware of it, if they’re not aware of it then it just escalates and effects everyone,” Malliat said. “So today our speakers came and were able to talk about it, educate us on the subject so that we’re aware of what to look for, the warning signs in the workplace and in individuals.”

Therapist from Agape Counseling Services, K.C Blackketter said he was invited to speak about the dangers of stress.

“Stress can become debilitating, unfortunately we cannot remove all stress, but we can take some things off our plate,” Blackketter said. “We cannot remove all stress, but we can learn how to deal and cope with it, then when we see warning signs pop up, we know the need to stop and reassess.”

Malliat says the purpose of these meeting is for people to remember one thing while in the workplace.

“Go home alive, one of our programs is called ‘Stop the Hurt’ speak up, stop a problem where you see it, go home alive,” Malliat said.

Permian Basin STEPS next meeting is November 8.

Anyone battling with mental health issues are encouraged to always reach out for help.

Texas Mental Health Hotline: 866-903-3787.

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 9-8-8.

