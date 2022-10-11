Today Permian Basin STEPS held their monthly meeting, discussing mental health

Meeting at Midland College Scharbauer Student Center
Today Permian Basin STEPS held their monthly meeting discussing mental health
Today Permian Basin STEPS held their monthly meeting discussing mental health(CBS 7/Shelby Crisp)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin STEPS (Service, Transmission, Exploration, Production and Safety Network) purpose is to work cooperatively with the oil & gas industry and OSHA with one common goal, an incident free workplace.

They host these meetings the second Tuesday of every month, open to anyone in the community because they want everyone to know the importance of safety.

Every month a different safety topic is discussed whether its fire prevention, first aid, weather conditions, driving, OSHA and a list of others.

Member of Permian Basin STEPS, David Malliat, said this month’s topic is mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“People need to be aware of it, if they’re not aware of it then it just escalates and effects everyone,” Malliat said. “So today our speakers came and were able to talk about it, educate us on the subject so that we’re aware of what to look for, the warning signs in the workplace and in individuals.”

Therapist from Agape Counseling Services, K.C Blackketter said he was invited to speak about the dangers of stress.

“Stress can become debilitating, unfortunately we cannot remove all stress, but we can take some things off our plate,” Blackketter said. “We cannot remove all stress, but we can learn how to deal and cope with it, then when we see warning signs pop up, we know the need to stop and reassess.”

Malliat says the purpose of these meeting is for people to remember one thing while in the workplace.

“Go home alive, one of our programs is called ‘Stop the Hurt’ speak up, stop a problem where you see it, go home alive,” Malliat said.

Permian Basin STEPS next meeting is November 8.

Anyone battling with mental health issues are encouraged to always reach out for help.

Texas Mental Health Hotline: 866-903-3787.

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 9-8-8.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

Food, clothes and other supplies Odessans gathered to send to Florida.
Odessans gather food, clothes to send to Florida to support Hurricane Ian victims
The University of Texas Permian Basin.
UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
AP: Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest
Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest