Oct.11 last day to register to vote

FILE - Voter Registration
FILE - Voter Registration(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - To be eligible to vote in the General, City of Odessa and The Ector County Utility District Election (ECUD) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, you must be a registered voter.

If you are not a registered voter or if you need to update your address with the voter registrar, you have until October 11th to do so in person, or application must be postmarked October 11th. You may also submit an application on-line with the Secretary of State at the following addresses.

Ector County: http://www.co.ector.tx.us/default.aspx?Ector_County/Elections Secretary of State: www.sos.state.tx.us

Please call the elections office if you are unsure of your voting status.

Ector County office: 1010 E. 8th St. Suite 101 (Ector County Annex)

Ector County Phone: 432-498- 4030

To get information for Midland County:

Midland County: https://www.co.midland.tx.us/328/Elections-Office

Midland County Office: 2110 N “A” Street Midland, Texas 79705

Midland County Phone Number: 432-688-4890

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Suspect in family’s kidnapping found; victims still missing

Latest News

West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge
Classes canceled
Fort Stockton ISD classes canceled
The academy sets up assistant principals so they are ready to fill open principal positions.
MISD kicks off Aspiring Principal's Academy for second year
The academy sets up assistant principals to be able to take over open principal positions...
MISD Aspiring Principal's Academy