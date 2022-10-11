Oct.11 last day to register to vote

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - To be eligible to vote in the General, City of Odessa and The Ector County Utility District Election (ECUD) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, you must be a registered voter.

If you are not a registered voter or if you need to update your address with the voter registrar, you have until October 11th to do so in person, or application must be postmarked October 11th. You may also submit an application on-line with the Secretary of State at the following addresses.

Ector County: http://www.co.ector.tx.us/default.aspx?Ector_County/Elections Secretary of State: www.sos.state.tx.us

Please call the elections office if you are unsure of your voting status.

Ector County office: 1010 E. 8th St. Suite 101 (Ector County Annex)

Ector County Phone: 432-498- 4030

To get information for Midland County:

Midland County: https://www.co.midland.tx.us/328/Elections-Office

Midland County Office: 2110 N “A” Street Midland, Texas 79705

Midland County Phone Number: 432-688-4890

