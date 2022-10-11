MISD kicks off Aspiring Principal's Academy for second year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has kicked off its aspiring principals academy for a second year.

The aspiring principals’ academy is an opportunity for MISD assistant principals to be prepared to lead campuses when positions in the district become available.

“We have to build a strong bench of leaders who are ready and able to step into a principal position when those positions are available,” said Associate Superintendent Dr. Luz Martinez.

Assistant principals within the district can apply to be a part of the academy.

This is the second year the district is offering this academy for assistant principals preparing to lead campuses and Legacy High School Assistant Principal Lena Thompson applied to the academy for just that.

“I want to become a better leader and be prepared in order to take over a campus myself and I had friends in the first cohort and I saw how beneficial it was for them

so that’s how I decided it was a good opportunity for me,” said Thompson.

MISD’s Dr. Luz Martinez says they realized when they had available positions, they didn’t have a strong pool of assistant principals who were ready to step into the principal role.

The academy sets up candidates within the district so they aren’t forced to look elsewhere to find principals.

The academy had nine candidates last year, eight successfully completed the academy and four became principals this year. This year they have 11 candidates.

“This is a common practice to have a pipeline of support, the difference is here in midland isd were in house training our people, we’re developing the curriculum, we’re providing that one-on-one attention that in other districts they don’t get,”said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia.

Applicants need one year of experience as assistant principal, a completed application, three letters of recommendation including one from their current principle, an essay and

to complete an interview.

During the academy candidates complete eight professional development sessions that are filled with problem solving lessons led by MISD leaders.

Garcia says the academy is important because it offers a pipeline of leadership that is grassroots and local.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.