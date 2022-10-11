Midland College offers entrepreneurial discussions in Spanish

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Wednesday, September 21, the Midland College Business & Economic Development Center (BEDC), in partnership with Casa de Amigos, hosted an entrepreneurial seminar in Spanish featuring brothers Fabian and Jesus Venzor, owners of Venzor Brothers Logistics, LLC.

The seminar featured a question-and-answer session led by BEDC Counselors MaryCarmen Luna and Silvia Adams. Over 100 people attended the event held at Casa de Amigos in Midland.

“This is our first small business entrepreneurial seminar conducted entirely in Spanish,” Victoria Santiago, director of the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center and Community Programs, said. “We are thankful to Casa de Amigos for their assistance and providing the location for the seminar. The ‘prepared’ portion of the interview discussion lasted about 80 minutes; however, many people stayed later to ask questions The brothers shared their journey of immigrating to the U.S. from Mexico and starting a successful trucking business. Both Midland College and Casa de Amigos have played important roles in their success.”

Fabian Venzor and his wife arrived in Midland in 2013 from Mexico. They both obtained a job working at Walmart and lived in their car behind the store during those first few months. The couple took English as a Second Language (ESL) and GED® classes at Cogdell Learning Center and obtained high school equivalency diplomas in 2018.

When Jesus and his wife immigrated to Midland, Jesus obtained a scholarship from Casa de Amigos to take transportation training classes at Midland College, and he obtained a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). In 2018, the brothers started Venzor Brothers Logistics, which is located in Midland and primarily operates in the transportation services sector. The company generates approximately $66,885 in annual revenues.

“The presentation was very powerful,” Santiago commented. “Jesus and Fabian’s parents flew in from Mexico to attend, and as Fabian was telling his story, I don’t think there was a dry eye in the place! Nobody wanted to leave; everybody was extremely engaged.”

Santiago said that the Midland College BEDC will continue to host entrepreneurial discussions in both English and Spanish.

For more information, contact the BEDC at BEDC@midland.edu, (432) 684-4309.

