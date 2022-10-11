Fort Stockton ISD classes cancelled

Classes canceled
Classes canceled(Classes canceled)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Stockton ISD cancelled classes for students today due to flooding and damages caused by the weather. In a post on its Facebook, the school district said,

“Due to the flooding and leaks at our facilities caused by the T-Storm and heavy hail. FSISD is canceling student classes tomorrow. Staff day starts at 8:30am to identify and address issues at each campus and facilities.”

