Fort Stockton ISD classes cancelled

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Fort Stockton ISD cancelled classes for students today due to flooding and damages caused by the weather. In a post on its Facebook, the school district said,

“Due to the flooding and leaks at our facilities caused by the T-Storm and heavy hail. FSISD is canceling student classes tomorrow. Staff day starts at 8:30am to identify and address issues at each campus and facilities.”

