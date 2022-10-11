Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest

Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library Children’s Department will be hosting its first Literary Pumpkin Contest.

Here’s how it works:

  • Go ahead and decorate a pumpkin to look like your favorite literary character.
  • Allow the opportunity to display your pumpkin in the children’s area.
  • Feel free to be creative and think out-of-the-box.

All entries will be voted on, and the top three will be awarded and earn prizes.

You have until Friday, October 21st to submit your entry.

Entry forms and rules of the contest can be picked up at the Children’s Department.

Winners will be announced on Friday, October 28th through Facebook Live on the library Facebook page.

