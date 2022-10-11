AP: Angela Lansbury dies at 96

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Associated Press, Angela Lansbury died.

The family announced her death in a statement:

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

The famous actress had one of the longest careers in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning over 80 years. Lansbury starred in movies, TV shows, and broadway plays.

Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and a lifetime achievement award. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, ``Gaslight’' (1945) and ``The Picture of Dorian Gray’' (1946), and was nominated again in 1962 for ``The Manchurian Candidate’' and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character’s mother.

Her mature demeanor prompted producers to cast her much older than her actual age. In 1948, when she was 23, her hair was streaked with gray so she could play a fortyish newspaper publisher with a yen for Spencer Tracy in ``State of the Union.’’

Her stardom came in middle age when she became the hit of the New York theater, winning Tony Awards for ``Mame’' (1966), ``Dear World’' (1969), ``Gypsy’' (1975), and ``Sweeney Todd’' (1979).

She was back on Broadway and got another Tony nomination in 2007 in Terrence McNally’s ``Deuce,’’ playing a scrappy, brash former tennis star, reflecting with another ex-star as she watches a modern-day match from the stands. In 2009 she collected her fifth Tony, for best-featured actress in a revival of Noel Coward’s ``Blithe Spirit’' and in 2015 won an Olivier Award in the role.

But Lansbury’s widest fame began in 1984 when she launched ``Murder, She Wrote’' on CBS. Based loosely on Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple stories, the series centered on Jessica Fletcher, a middle-aged widow and former substitute school teacher living in the seaside village of Cabot Cove, Maine. She had achieved notice as a mystery novelist and amateur sleuth.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.