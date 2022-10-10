‘Noticias Telemundo Texas’ airing on Telemundo 20

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting October 10th, 2022, you can tune in and watch ‘Noticias Telemundo Texas ' from 5:00 to 7:00 a.m. on Telemundo 20.

“We are excited about this new morning show… We have been working with Telemundo for quite a while to get this going,” said Don Davis, General Manager for CBS7 Media Group

The new morning show will have live news updates and a weather forecast Monday through Friday. The goal is to serve our Spanish-speaking audience throughout the state of Texas.

“News will be focused on Texas. Some of our stories will be running. stories from other areas in the state will be running,” said Davis.

‘Noticias Telemundo Texas’ will be produced from the Telemundo studios in Fort Worth with reporters from Telemundo-owned stations in Texas contributing local reports from their communities.

“What’s really exciting is that we are expanding our footprint into these market across the southeast just in time for the world cup. The world cup is truly a time where everybody roots for their home country and celebrates their heritage, and it’s happening this year during the holidays, which it couldn’t be much a perfect storm for celebrating Hispanic culture,” said Susan Oh, VP of Strategy and Operations, Gray TV, Telemundo station group.

It is estimated that approximately 429,000 hispanic households will have access to this programming.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.