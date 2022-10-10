Fire Prevention Week is officially underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Fire Department has teamed with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15.

This week is about educating everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

Fire Marshal for the Midland Fire Department, James Howard, explains this year’s theme.

“It’s ‘plan your escape know two ways out’, so we’re really pushing having two ways out of your home along with our other fire prevention safety tips,” Howard said.

Tips include always have an outside meeting spot, an accessible fire extinguisher and practice home fire drills at least twice a year.

Howard said for the past 20 years unattended cooking fires have been the #1 cause of residential home fires in the United States.

“We all get busy this time of year with different activities going on its very easy to get distracted while you’re cooking,” Howard said. “So, I always remind people just keep an eye on the stuff you have on top of the stove because that is and has been our number one cause of home fires for a long time.”

With winter months approaching, the fire department see more space heater fires.

“We encourage everybody to check their space heaters, make sure they have the proper safety features like if it’s tipped over it automatically shuts off, but most importantly keep three feet of clearance around those,” Howard said.

Howards said if a fire does occur in anyone’s home their job is to help.

“Above all we want to see everyone get out of their home, have a meeting spot, and call 9-1-1 if that fire gets too large, or you feel like you can’t handle it that’s why we’re here,” Howard said. “As long as everyone gets out of the home and their safe that’s our number one concern.”

For more information about Fire Prevention week activities and programs call the Midland Department at 432-685-7333.

