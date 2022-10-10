The annual Desert Dash took over the MCH Center for Health and Wellness

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Many west Texans woke up bright and early Saturday morning to take part in the annual Desert Dash at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness with Mission Fitness.

The Desert Dash consisted of a 5k/10k, and a children’s fun run.

All the funds raised from the event will benefit the MCH’s foundation, which goes to programs like the Children’s Miracle Network, Patient Navigation Programs, and many others.

The past two Desert Dash run events have seen nearly 150 runners and it has raised nearly $25,000 for the Medical Center Health System Foundation.

A representative of the foundation spoke with CBS7 and says they want people to take part in fun events like this in West Texas.

“It feels great, you know, just providing things to do for families here, especially family-friendly activities here. We have of course opportunities for all ages for Desert Dash, from a kid’s fun run benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network, all the way to all ages for 5k/10k running, 2k walk, so we have a lot of opportunities,” said Hailey Swack, Development Director of the MCH System Foundation.

The next Desert Dash is scheduled on October 14, 2023.

