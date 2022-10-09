UTPB Police find a dead body with an apparent self-inflicted injury

UTPB Police located the body of a deceased white male with an apparent self-inflicted injury in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to UTPB, on Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.

Upon arrival, police located the body of a deceased white male with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play is suspected.  The Odessa Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting UTPB Police with processing the scene.

Identification is being withheld pending the notification of the family. Investigators have concluded that the deceased has no affiliation to the University.

No further information is available at this time.

