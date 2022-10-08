Skillpoint Alliance has record-breaking number of women enrolled in electrician program

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Skillpoint Alliance Odessa class has a record-breaking number of women in their electrician program.

Program Director Blair Flanagan says more and more women are entering the skill trades industry due to increasing demand and competitive salaries.

The Skillpoint Alliance offers a free four weeklong electrical program that allows students to graduate with their OSHA 10 cards and get credit hours with both Midland and Odessa college.

The program is dedicated to helping people escape poverty by providing hands-on training courses in the skilled trades and manufacturing industry.

“There are a lot of females coming out of the service industry these days especially in the Permian Basin and entering into the skill trades industries and they do that for increase in pay, upward mobility,” said Flanagan.

50% of the current Odessa class is made up of women, which is a record-breaking number for the alliance program.

The program is funded by the Permian Strategic Partnership and upon graduation students are ready to enter apprenticeship programs with local electric companies in Midland-Odessa or do electrical work for an oil and gas service company.

Electrician student Rachel Gorbea says she saw the program as a chance to begin a more stable career.

“Stability cuz I know that they’re in high demand and I really want a career that I can be proud of and that I can support my family with,” said Gorbea.

Gorbea says she thinks more women are entering the industry due to increased confidence.

“I think we’re feeling more empowered and that we are equal physically, mentally,” said Gorbea.

Student Kristen Miller also applied to the program because she wanted a career change.

“I know as a woman I felt a little bit intimidated studying electricity but I think women can do anything men can do and sometimes we do it cleaning up after ourselves a little bit better and we may not always have the same strength but i think we can learn just the same.”

The program has sessions throughout the year that people can apply for at both Midland and Odessa College and there is no age limit for applicants.

