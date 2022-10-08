RECAP: Permian beats rival Odessa for ninth year in a row

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Week 7 of High School football was filled with rivalries, and it was no exception for the 6A schools. Odessa High took on undefeated Permian, in the ultimate cross-town rivalry game.

The Bronchos and Panthers were riled up all week but ultimately it was the Panthers who took home bragging rights for the ninth year in a row, with a 38-7 win.

Watch the video above for highlights, a postgame interview and analysis.

