RECAP: Permian beats rival Odessa for ninth year in a row

Watch the video for highlights, a postgame interview and analysis.
By Jakob Brandenburg, Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis and Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Week 7 of High School football was filled with rivalries, and it was no exception for the 6A schools. Odessa High took on undefeated Permian, in the ultimate cross-town rivalry game.

The Bronchos and Panthers were riled up all week but ultimately it was the Panthers who took home bragging rights for the ninth year in a row, with a 38-7 win.

Permian Panthers vs. Odessa Bronchos
