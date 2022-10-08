Manor Park residents try their luck in fishing derby

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 8th Annual Manor Park Fishing Derby took place Friday in Midland.

It’s a day where residents relax, have a good time, and catch some mammoth catfish.

The senior community trucked in two tanks and filled them with Oklahoma catfish.

It was enough to draw residents like seasoned angler Helen Joann Scott to the tanks.

“The biggest catfish I ever caught was 25 pounds,” Scott said.

On Friday, she wasn’t casting for weight but for color.

“By chance, each tank has an albino fish in it.” laughed manor Park Life Enhancement Director Robyn Boyd.

Catch the fish, and win a $100 prize.

“I’m going to catch it,” Scott proclaimed.

While some fish in the tanks were lucky enough to lay low, others were not so lucky.

Many of the fish went straight to the fryer.

And even though the proverbial white whale eluded Scott and others, everyone caught a good time.

