Churches gather for Healing Parade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse.

Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the homeless.

District Leader for the Apostolic Northwest District, Jose Ruiz, explain the reason of the parade.

“We’re here gathered just to declare that Jesus is our savior, we’re not here to protest we’re just here to declare that Jesus is the answer for a world that is in need,” Ruiz said.

Lighthouse of Hope, a church in Odessa, decided to have the parade inviting their sister churches from Midland, Andrews, Monahans, Lubbock, Pecos and surrounding cities.

Pastor of Apostolic Worship Center in Andrews, Phil Marroquin, said the parade was about letting people know one thing.

“There is hope, through the trials and difficulties that we have in today’s world that there is hope, and it’s found in Jesus,” Marroquin said.

The parade ended at the Ector County Courthouse, with a big prayer. Ruiz said they had a specific topic to pray about.

“We want to pray for our city officials, state officials, and national officials with the upcoming November elections we want the Lord to guide us the right direction,” Ruiz said.

Marroquin and Ruiz would like to send a thank you to everyone who attended and will continue to pray for the city.

“We just want to make a difference in our community, we’re thankful to Odessa for allowing us to do that today,” Marroquin said.

They encourage anyone in need of a church home to drop by Lighthouse of Hope located in Odessa on 5533 W. Mapp Street.

