Senior Life Midland 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale is underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Senior Life Midland kicked off their Texas Sized Garage Sale, located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive.

The sale started this morning at 9 a.m. with general admission being five dollars.

One shopper, Wyatt Earp, said his and wife and daughter were lined up outside at 6:45 a.m., and they come every year.

“We love this place we come every year it’s a yearly tradition for my wife and my daughter, they love coming and shopping and finding the bargains, but really it’s a great way to give to this cause for Meals on Wheels.”

The Texas Sized Garage Sale is Senior Life of Midland Meals on Wheels biggest fundraiser of the year. Revenue created funds one third of the of the meals produced annually.

Director of Development and Marketing at Senior Life Midland, Tracy Renton, said she is thankful for the support.

“The outpour from the community has just been a blessing to Senior Life Midland and our Meals on Wheels program,” Renton said. “We feed 500 homebound elderly every single day and by the community coming to the Texas Sized Garage Sale and spending money you’re helping us feed the homebound elderly of Midland.”

Another shopper, Isaiah Reyes, said he came to the sale for the past couple years and never eaves disappointed.

“They have all the goods, if you want a T-shirt they got T-shirts, I mean everything,” Reyes said. “And all the people here are super sweet like that’s the best part.”

The sale closed at 3 p.m. today, but will open tomorrow, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. and Renton looks forward to seeing the place packed.

“We encourage you to come out there’s no charge to get in so just shop, shop, shop,” Renton said.

Senior Life of Midland would like to thank everyone who has contributed, every eight dollars spent is equivalent to one meal.

