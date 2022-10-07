Rivalry Week between Permian and OHS kicks off

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For the last 64 years OHS and Permian have had a rivalry and this year both schools and the Odessa Police Department are taking all necessary precautions to make sure you have a fun but safe night.

This week has been full of fun for both Permian and ohs as it’s been spirit week and both schools are participating in the fun.

Both schools are doing theme days each day this week, Cowboy vs Country Club, beach, and today is boys vs girls.

And the two schools are working with Chick Fil A off of university to raise money. The winning school decides how the funds will be used for a school-sponsored event.

“It’s giving back to our school. I know the winner gets a 2000 dollar check for their school for whatever to sponsor events and 1000 dollars for the 2nd place. So anything to give back to the kids and put back organizations is a great opportunity” said. Angela Braziel-Smith, Permian High Assistant Principal

In honor of rivalry week, the schools worked together before today’s matchup to celebrate the same spirit week.

“Lots and lots of kids are excited. Many of the kids are pumped up and everyone is dressing up on a theme day. All week we’ve been having these days. Us and Permian have had the same theme days so it’s kind of been a competition all week long. Instead of just on like Friday” said Alyssa Garcia

Tonight night both ECISD and Odessa Police will be present at the game so that everyone can stay safe and move with the flow of traffic.

“Every ECISD officer is always tasked with this game. Their number one priority is for safety inside the stadium. We will mostly be doing traffic control but after the game starts, we’ll get everyone in and we’ll also be inside and be additional security there” said Rusty Martin, Traffic Sargent for OPD

If you’re going to sit with Permian you’ll be seated on the east side of Ratliff. Odessa High will be seated on the west side. Main gates east and north gates will be open to enter in. After the game is over if you leave through the main gate you’ll exit to Yukon. If you leave through the North gates you’ll be headed towards 87th and loop 338. If you leave through the East gate you’ll be directed toward 52nd.

