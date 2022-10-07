MMH receives accreditation from American Academy of Sleep Medicine

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Memorial Hospital Diagnostic Sleep Center recently received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine congratulates Midland Memorial Hospital on meeting the high standards required to earn accreditation as a sleep disorders center,” said Dr. Jennifer Martin, AASM president. “Midland Memorial Hospital is an important resource for the local community and will provide the highest quality care for people who have sleep disorders. Sleep is essential to health, and the effective treatment of sleep disorders can be lifechanging.”

To receive and maintain accreditation for a five-year period, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. These standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care, and quality assurance.

Additionally, the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.

“The Diagnostic Sleep Center of Midland is proud of our physicians and staff for the dedication to providing high quality sleep care for greater Midland,” said Shawn Stark, Cardiopulmonary and Neurology Diagnostics Manager. “Sleep is an important pillar to helping us fulfil our vision of becoming the healthiest community in Texas”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is now in custody.
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
(MGN)
Odessa Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints

Latest News

Aspiring Principals Academy members for Fall 2022. Back from left: Benjamin Villarreal, Amanda...
Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD’s future leaders
WATCH: Permian vs OHS hype video
WATCH: Permian vs. OHS hype video
The local organization is focused on educating the community about opioids.
Freedom for the Basin hosts free overdose education workshop
Freedom for the Basin hosts overdose prevention workshop
Freedom for the Basin hosts overdose prevention workshop