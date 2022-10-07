MMH receives accreditation from American Academy of Sleep Medicine

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Memorial Hospital Diagnostic Sleep Center recently received program accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine congratulates Midland Memorial Hospital on meeting the high standards required to earn accreditation as a sleep disorders center,” said Dr. Jennifer Martin, AASM president. “Midland Memorial Hospital is an important resource for the local community and will provide the highest quality care for people who have sleep disorders. Sleep is essential to health, and the effective treatment of sleep disorders can be lifechanging.”

To receive and maintain accreditation for a five-year period, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. These standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care, and quality assurance.

Additionally, the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.

“The Diagnostic Sleep Center of Midland is proud of our physicians and staff for the dedication to providing high quality sleep care for greater Midland,” said Shawn Stark, Cardiopulmonary and Neurology Diagnostics Manager. “Sleep is an important pillar to helping us fulfil our vision of becoming the healthiest community in Texas”

