Midland Reporter Telegram’s old printing press.

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Thriving United bought the old Midland Reporter Telegram building but, that building comes with a very heavy guest.

The original press from the early sixties still sits in the same place, weighs several tons, and stands three stories.It would take several big rigs to haul it away. But, the plans are to keep it right where it is, and get it started again, which could lead to reviving some old technology.

“Our building comes with a two hundred ton antique printing press. it’s big and it’s beautiful. we’re gonna put in a museum for the midland reporter telegram, and the other thing we would love to do is to be able to get the printing press up and running again for the midland recovery telegram.” Said Pat Brown, CEO of Thriving United. We will follow Mr. Brown in his endeavors to get the press operational. This of course, will take a knowledge of antiquated electrical and mechanical technology. Which is right up my alley. So, when they start turning wrenches, I will be there with my camera. Visitors are encouraged as they plan to open a museum dedicated to the Midland Reporter telegram and a dog park. The building, Thriving United Recovery Community Center, will have a rooftop garden and labyrinth for the residents to enjoy, and material printed from the old press.

