FREEDOM FOR THE BASIN HOSTS FREE OVERDOSE EDUCATION WORKSHOP

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Freedom for the Basin hosted a free overdose prevention and education workshop tonight.

The event was the first of many to come for the newly developed organization that is governed by people in long term recovery. They focus on advocacy and education in the community.

“We see a need here in our community to respond to the substance use disorder that’s going on,” said Program Director Tony Surles.

Surles says the Odessa Police Department has responded to 47 overdose incidents just this year and Ector County has twice the state average for opioid overdoses.

“Texas as a state is pretty low but Ector County is pretty high here in this area and that’s our main focus,” said Surles.

“We want to provide this service in our community so we can help save lives.”

The workshop held in Odessa was open to the public and was the first of the event series the organization plans to host.

Attendees learned about substance use disorder, opioids, fentanyl, how to recognize the signs of an overdose and how to administer Naloxone nasal spray...commonly known as Narcan.

During the workshop attendees received their certification to administer the spray, which treats overdose, and received a two dose box of the spray in case of an emergency.

“Just because you might not know an addict in your family, maybe you have pain medicine in your household you don’t want your little nieces, nephews to accidently come over get a hold of that stuff, and you not know how to respond,” said Surles.

The workshop comes just two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order listing a number of things including directing Texas agencies to alert the public

about the fentanyl crisis and how it affects young Texans.

During his announcement Abbott said Texas law enforcement alone seized over the past year enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the entire country.

Freedom for the Basin will be posting upcoming events and workshops on their Facebook page.

