Aspiring Principals Academy prepares MISD's future leaders

Aspiring Principals Academy members for Fall 2022. Back from left: Benjamin Villarreal, Amanda...
Aspiring Principals Academy members for Fall 2022. Back from left: Benjamin Villarreal, Amanda Hunter, Christy Tynes, Tanya Duewall and Jared Andrews. Front from left: Crystal Jack, Lena Thompson, Anna Schaaf, Michelle Watkins, Doris Malone and Deandra Sheldon. Sept. 30, 2022, at the Midland ISD District Service Center.(Midland ISD)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD’s Office of Learning, Leading and Innovation has launched the Aspiring Principals Academy, a cohort of select assistant principals.

“This transformational investment is a game changer for the future of our leadership capacity,” said Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia. “People are a premium, and having a pipeline of future instructional leaders will be invaluable to the district.”

Nine assistant principals (APs) were chosen for the inaugural academy in the Spring, and 11 APs are participating this fall. While being an AP in the state of Texas already requires obtaining a master’s degree, principal certification and Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS) certification, all Aspiring Principals Academy applicants apply in the same way a principal does. The process includes a written essay, letters of recommendation and a face-to-face interview.

The academy hosts eight professional development sessions that are filled with problem-solving lessons. The academy isn’t run by third-party consultants. MISD’s LLI team leads the way by passing on their expertise as leaders to this class. Each AP is also connected with a mentor principal.

The Aspiring Principals Academy is only one facet of the LLI’s plan to enhance leadership skills. The team conducts monthly professional learning community (PLC) sessions that provide targeted training on specific issues.

PLC sessions bring elementary and secondary APs together to learn from district leadership and from each other.

“Elementary APs are incredibly valuable in offering insight into issues surrounding reading and math skills, which helps secondary APs better serve their students who struggle in these areas,” said Jeff Horner, executive director of LLI.

There are about 60 APs across MISD.

