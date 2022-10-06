United Grocery Stores and Odessa Arts announce partnership

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Arts and United Grocery Stores announced a new continued partnership on Wednesday.

“We have been so happy developing this relationship,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham. “United was the first business to donate to the Bright Star mural. From that time on, our partnership has been great for the community. I’m excited to take it to the next level.”

United Grocery’s regional manager John Jameson agreed.

“Odessa Arts has been a great supporter of United, and we’re thrilled for what lies ahead,” Jameson said

The announcement included details on ‘Beacon West,’ Odessa Art’s new quarterly arts magazine, additional locations to purchase Basin 52 Cards, and information on MuralFest ‘23, Odessa Arts’ flagship event, slated for May 2023.

Market Street, United, and Albertsons stores in West Texas will be distributing a new magazine from Odessa Arts a nd 52 card decks featuring art from local artists.

United will also be sponsoring the Odessa Arts Mural Fest on May 13.

Mural Fest will showcase the murals across downtown Odessa, have musical acts, activities for kids and possibly special guests from Amazon Prime.

Speakers at the news conference said that there will be five more murals painted in downtown Odessa before Mural Fest in May.

