Student in Kermit ISD found with knife

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post by Kermit ISD, several students at Kermit Junior High reported to a teacher a fellow student had a knife.

Administration immediately found the student and met with them when a small folding knife was found in the student’s possession.

The school district said at this time all students and staff are safe.

The school district wants to thank students for “seeing something and saying something”.

You can read the full superintendent’s letter here.

