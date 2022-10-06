Nimitz 6th grader arrested after threatening to shoot up school

ECISD
ECISD(ECISD)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, a Nimitz 6th grader was arrested this afternoon after he was heard saying he would shoot up the school.

The 6th grader has been charged with a Class A Misdemeanor of Threat or Exhibition of Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.

ECISD would like to remind the community that school and school district leaders will continue to treat any mention of school violence seriously, and will continue to charge students criminally as well as apply school discipline if threats like this are made.

Congressman August Pfluger speaks on OPEC’S recent decision, impact on Permian Basin
