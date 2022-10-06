New Mexico girls soccer team involved in a bus crash that sent students to the hospital

ARTESIA, New Mexico (KOSA) -This afternoon the Lovington High School girl’s JV and Varsity soccer teams were involved in a bus accident that sent 2 students to the hospital.

According to Lovington Municipal School District, the accident involved a semi-truck and happened near Artesia, NM.

The district also stated that most of the student-athletes are doing well and have been released to their parents. Two students are continuing to be monitored at Artesia General Hospital.

Lovington Schools Superintendent Quiñones is at Artesia General and stated, “Artesia Public Schools (APS) Superintendent Phipps, Assistant Superintendent Skinner, and their administrative team, as well as Artesia General Hospital, have provided unbelievable support and hospitality for everyone involved”.

The APS provided a bus to transport the student-athletes back to Lovington.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

We will continue to update this story as we know more.

