Midland ISD is seeking help from the community for vacant position

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD announced this week they’ve started for the search for a new superintendent, and they’re asking for help from the community.

The survey that MISD placed for the community, mostly asks about the new superintendent, but the president of MISD Board of Trustees, Bryan Murry, says it’s also to see what the district is doing good and what they can improve on.

The survey asks about what qualifications and qualities the community seeks from the new superintendent.

Murry says they made this survey for honest feedback from the community.

“Just be open you know, the board, our community members just like our parents and teachers are and obviously have the same goals which is what’s best for MISD,” said Murry.

The survey has a line where the community can comment on whatever they would like to say.

Applicants for the superintendent job have a month to apply.

On November 16 is when the MISD board expects to gather all information from surveys and applications to choose five candidates for the first round of interviews.

Murry says the first interview is to speak about the applicants qualifications, but the second interview, is focused more on explaining the location.

“From there you narrow down your first group of interviews down to a second group and from there you come back and get a little more definite on the harder questions about what it is to be in midland and work for MISD,” said Murry.

MISD does require applicants to have a superintendent license in Texas, administrative experience in a school district in Texas, and preferably a doctrine degree.

Murry says the hiring process is long with three months to go before the second semester to begin, but says he’s confident the board will the find the right fit that compliments the school district.

Murry says he hopes that with the new superintendent coming in, they’ll be able to improve their grade, from the Texas Education Agency, from a “B” to an “A” school district.

The new superintendent is expected to be hired by December to be able to start in January.

