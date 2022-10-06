Congressman August Pfluger speaks on OPEC’S recent decision, impact on Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - OPEC made the decision to slash oil production by 2 million per day starting in November, which is the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic.

This decision will cause members of the Permian Basin to see a spike in gas prices and the cost of home energy.

Rep. August Pfluger (R, TX-11), who represents much of the Permian Basin, said there is a simple solution.

“It’s time for Odessa over OPEC,” Pfluger said.

The Biden administration has called OPEC’s decision short sighted and will have an impact across the globe.

This year the administration ordered one million barrels of oil to be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve per day for 6 months.

But Pfluger explains how the U.S. should be looking in the Permian Basin, with over 5.5 million barrels of oil produced a day.

“Stop the assault on the oil and gas in this country unleash American energy we do it more efficiently, we do it cleaner and it enhances our national security,” Pfluger said “And that includes permitting reform, it includes stopping the assault on the tax code and picking winners and losers we need reliable energy that is affordable for every American.”

Government Affairs for the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, Michael Lozano, said he agrees with Pfluger.

“It’s almost like the Biden administration in fumbling when we have home field advantage,” Lozano said. “We can produce this commodity here in the Permian Basin, here in the United States more safely, more responsibly, with a greater focus on environmentalism than anywhere else in the world.”

Pfluger said there is only one solution to this problem.

“If they would put Midland over Moscow, if they would put Odessa over OPEC and prioritize American energy then we would be fine,” Pfluger said.

Pfluger said he would like to send a thank to everyone in the Permian Basin for the job they do in the oil industries.

