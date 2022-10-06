Congressman August Pfluger speaks on OPEC’S recent decision, impact on Permian Basin

Congressman August Pfluger speaks on OPEC’Ss recent decision, impact on Permian Basin
Congressman August Pfluger speaks on OPEC’Ss recent decision, impact on Permian Basin(CBS 7/ KOSA)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - OPEC made the decision to slash oil production by 2 million per day starting in November, which is the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic.

This decision will cause members of the Permian Basin to see a spike in gas prices and the cost of home energy.

Rep. August Pfluger (R, TX-11), who represents much of the Permian Basin, said there is a simple solution.

“It’s time for Odessa over OPEC,” Pfluger said.

The Biden administration has called OPEC’s decision short sighted and will have an impact across the globe.

This year the administration ordered one million barrels of oil to be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve per day for 6 months.

But Pfluger explains how the U.S. should be looking in the Permian Basin, with over 5.5 million barrels of oil produced a day.

“Stop the assault on the oil and gas in this country unleash American energy we do it more efficiently, we do it cleaner and it enhances our national security,” Pfluger said “And that includes permitting reform, it includes stopping the assault on the tax code and picking winners and losers we need reliable energy that is affordable for every American.”

Government Affairs for the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, Michael Lozano, said he agrees with Pfluger.

“It’s almost like the Biden administration in fumbling when we have home field advantage,” Lozano said. “We can produce this commodity here in the Permian Basin, here in the United States more safely, more responsibly, with a greater focus on environmentalism than anywhere else in the world.”

Pfluger said there is only one solution to this problem.

“If they would put Midland over Moscow, if they would put Odessa over OPEC and prioritize American energy then we would be fine,” Pfluger said.

Pfluger said he would like to send a thank to everyone in the Permian Basin for the job they do in the oil industries.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is now in custody.
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
Midland ISD logo
MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
Mug shot of Kameron Gammage
Father pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to life plus 20 years
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

(Source: MISD)
Midland ISD is seeking help from the community for vacant position
Student in Kermit ISD found with knife
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Mural of Ferdinand the Bull
United Grocery Stores and Odessa Arts announce partnership