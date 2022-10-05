VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller

The Midland High School volleyball team defeated rival Odessa High in five sets on Tuesday night at MHS.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated rival Odessa High in five sets on Tuesday night at MHS.

OHS won the first set 25-20. Midland responded by winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18. The Bronchos won an extended fourth set 29-27, before the Bulldogs finished the match with a 15-11 win.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is now in custody.
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
Midland ISD logo
MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation
Reported Migrant Bus
Congressman Pfluger and Rep. Landgraf release statements regarding reports of Migrants being dropped off in Ector County.
Mug shot of Kameron Gammage
Father pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to life plus 20 years
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

Odessa Permian Panthers volleyball
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Permian notches district win over Frenship
Midland Bulldogs volleyball
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller
Odessa Permian Panthers volleyball
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Permian notches district win over Frenship
Everything you need to know about the Odessa vs. Permian football game