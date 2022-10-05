VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School volleyball team defeated rival Odessa High in five sets on Tuesday night at MHS.

OHS won the first set 25-20. Midland responded by winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18. The Bronchos won an extended fourth set 29-27, before the Bulldogs finished the match with a 15-11 win.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

