UTPB hosts FAFSA/TASFA night and gives out 2 one thousand dollar scholarships

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB hosted a FAFSA/TASFA night Tuesday evening. The University brought in representatives from both the financial aid and admissions offices to instruct students/attendees on how to fill out those important financial aid forms.

The University also had a raffle for two one thousand dollar scholarships for students in attendance.

This FAFSA/TAFSA night follows a series of efforts within the University to help students graduate from college debt free.

To hear more about how UTPB is helping students with their education expenses visit the UTPB website.

