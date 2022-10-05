Structure fire in Ector County destroys a trailer home, storage units

(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A trailer home and three storage units were completely destroyed after a structure fire in Ector County Wednesday.

The fire happened on W. Mulberry south of Odessa.

According to firefighters on the scene, no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

CBS7 will update this article with more information as it becomes known.

