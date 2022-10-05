Representative August Pfluger makes statement on OPEC+ cutting production

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) - Rep. August Pfluger released the following statement after OPEC+ announced it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

“Energy is fundamental for our society. President Biden’s crowning policy achievement will be making America more dependent on foreign countries for our energy needs in order to appease Green interest groups. We must refocus on restoring American energy independence. The first step should be ending government-made barriers to oil and gas investment and rolling back regulatory burdens put forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Let’s put Odessa, Texas over OPEC and encourage more American production.”

