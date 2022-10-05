Representative August Pfluger makes statement on OPEC+ cutting production

OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna, Austria.
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna, Austria.(Source: alex.ch / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) - Rep. August Pfluger released the following statement after OPEC+ announced it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

“Energy is fundamental for our society. President Biden’s crowning policy achievement will be making America more dependent on foreign countries for our energy needs in order to appease Green interest groups. We must refocus on restoring American energy independence. The first step should be ending government-made barriers to oil and gas investment and rolling back regulatory burdens put forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Let’s put Odessa, Texas over OPEC and encourage more American production.”

For more information on OPEC’s decision, you can read the article here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is now in custody.
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
Midland ISD logo
MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation
Reported Migrant Bus
Congressman Pfluger and Rep. Landgraf release statements regarding reports of Migrants being dropped off in Ector County.
Mug shot of Kameron Gammage
Father pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to life plus 20 years
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

Midland Health hosting community support groups
Structure fire Ector County
Structure fire in Ector County destroys a trailer home, storage units
Midland Health hosting vaccine clinic
Midland Health hosting Covid-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine Clinic
breast cancer ribbon
Midland College Cosmetology program hold Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser