Midland ISD sixth grade Marching Festival is back

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Midland ISD hosted their sixth-grade marching festival at Astound Broadband Stadium.

It was a time for sixth graders from all MISD campuses to hear the junior high and high school bands.

There were snare drums, trumpets, saxophones and a list of other instruments for the 2,000 sixth graders to hear.

Head Band Director at Midland High, Brian Collins, said the festival is to demonstrate the importance of band.

“We just want everybody to know that the reason we’re here, is band is such a great activity for kids, it keeps them busy and gets them outdoors, off their devices,” Collin said. “So, it’s just a really great team activity for kids to learn how to not only play a musical instrument, but how to work with teachers and other kids towards a goal and that’s why it’s so important.”

This was the festivals first year back since the start of the pandemic, it’s a fun way to show sixth graders the band experience as they are getting ready to enter junior high.

Bands from Bowie Fine Arts, Alamo, Abell, San Jacinto, Goddard, Legacy and Midland high performed.

For Legacy High band members, Tyler Champion and Lacey Ramedo, they never attended the festival since it was canceled due to COVID-19 when they we’re sixth graders, but now they’re on the field performing.

“I think the sixth graders should be very excited they should get up and have the time of their lives with us,” Ramdeo said. “We’re doing a lot of new songs and some traditional songs, so I think they’ll have a very interesting taste in the type of music we play.”

Champion said time has flown by as he’s already in high school band, and playing in the festival means a lot.

“I feel very excited especially because we didn’t have that experience that they have now I feel like they should enjoy it a lot especially this new generation liking new stuff and being gen-z, I feel like they’ll enjoy it a lot,” Champion said.

The bands are excited to have the festival back, encouraging the sixth graders who attended to join their junior high bands next year.

Anyone interested in seeing and hearing bands perform, this Saturday October 8, Bands of America will be hosted at Astound Broadband Stadium with over 20 bands from across the state in attendance, including Midland and Legacy High bands, the event starts at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.