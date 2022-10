MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health will be hosting a Covid-19 Bivalent Vaccine Clinic on Oct.13.

Anyone ages 12 and older are eligible.

The clinic will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, 4214 Andrews Hwy, Midland.

Register for the clinic at midlandhealth.org/covid19

