Midland Health hosting community support groups

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health is offering two free support groups for community members.

The support groups will be for people who are interested in learning about diabetic and cardiovascular health.

The groups will meet at First Baptist Church and will be held every second Monday of every month throughout the school year from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2104 W. Louisiana Ave Midland, TX in room D 100-102

COACH-

Community Outreach and Cardiovascular Health

A group of people with Cardiovascular Disease sharing common experiences or concerns who provide each other with encouragement, comfort and advice.

CODE-

Community Outreach for Diabetes Education

A group of people with Diabetes sharing common experiences or concerns who provide each other with encouragement, comfort and advice.

