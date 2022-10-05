Midland College Cosmetology program hold Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Cosmetology program is offering pink hair extensions to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each extension costs $5 (cash only), which includes a donation to Pink the Basin, a local organization with the mission of raising awareness of women’s health issues and fostering educational and service initiatives that positively embrace women’s health.

“We have been offering pink hair extensions for several years during the month of October,” Michael Fields, Midland College Program Chair of Cosmetology, said. “Many of our students have had family members and close friends diagnosed with breast cancer, and they are surviving, thanks to organizations like Pink the Basin.”

Midland College Cosmetology students are offering the hair extensions through Oct. 31, 2022.

The Cosmetology lab is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am-5:00 pm Walk-ins are welcome for the pink hair extensions. Other services require an appointment by calling (432) 685-6721.

