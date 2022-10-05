Midland College Cosmetology program hold Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

breast cancer ribbon
breast cancer ribbon(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Cosmetology program is offering pink hair extensions to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each extension costs $5 (cash only), which includes a donation to Pink the Basin, a local organization with the mission of raising awareness of women’s health issues and fostering educational and service initiatives that positively embrace women’s health.

“We have been offering pink hair extensions for several years during the month of October,” Michael Fields, Midland College Program Chair of Cosmetology, said.  “Many of our students have had family members and close friends diagnosed with breast cancer, and they are surviving, thanks to organizations like Pink the Basin.”

Midland College Cosmetology students are offering the hair extensions through Oct. 31, 2022. 

The Cosmetology lab is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am-5:00 pm  Walk-ins are welcome for the pink hair extensions.  Other services require an appointment by calling (432) 685-6721.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is now in custody.
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
Midland ISD logo
MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation
Reported Migrant Bus
Congressman Pfluger and Rep. Landgraf release statements regarding reports of Migrants being dropped off in Ector County.
Mug shot of Kameron Gammage
Father pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to life plus 20 years
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

Midland Fire Department Recognizing 100th Fire Prevention Week
Midland Fire Department recognizing 100th Fire Prevention Week
Meals on Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech team up
Meals and Wheels Odessa and Carpet Tech are teaming up to provide meals for seniors
This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry...
Texas inmate who fought prayer, touch rules to be executed
Midland Bulldogs volleyball
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats Odessa in five set thriller